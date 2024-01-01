WATCH: Getafe sends emotional farewell to Greenwood amid Marseille move

Getafe has paid tribute to Mason Greenwood as he signs for Olympique Marseille today.
The Manchester United forward spent last season on-loan with Getafe, where he was named their Player of the Year.
Greenwood is now being sold to Marseille, with the player undergoing a medical this morning.
In response, Getafe have said farewell to the player with a video of the cartoon character Shin-Chan singing a good-bye song.
Shin-Chan states: "We will always remember you and you will be our friend. We will always carry you in the heart."
