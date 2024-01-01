Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

WATCH: Getafe sends emotional farewell to Greenwood amid Marseille move

WATCH: Getafe sends emotional farewell to Greenwood amid Marseille move
WATCH: Getafe sends emotional farewell to Greenwood amid Marseille move
WATCH: Getafe sends emotional farewell to Greenwood amid Marseille moveLaLiga
Getafe has paid tribute to Mason Greenwood as he signs for Olympique Marseille today.

The Manchester United forward spent last season on-loan with Getafe, where he was named their Player of the Year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Greenwood is now being sold to Marseille, with the player undergoing a medical this morning.

In response, Getafe have said farewell to the player with a video of the cartoon character Shin-Chan singing a good-bye song.

Shin-Chan states: "We will always remember you and you will be our friend. We will always carry you in the heart."

 

Watch below:

Mentions
LaLigaGreenwood MasonGetafeMarseilleManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Marseille midfielder Barton: Greenwood can be OM legend
Lazio chief Fabbrini on Greenwood: We're still in Man Utd contact
Greenwood demanding answers from Man Utd