Lens move for Chelsea outcast Sarr

Chelsea may be able to sell one of their fringe players to a Ligue 1 club this summer.

Malang Sarr, who is some way down the pecking order at the club, wants to leave.

He is seeking regular football, while Foot Mercato states that Lens are ready to bring him to France.

Sarr signed from Nice in 2020, leaving his home country in the process, but has barely got a look in.

He has only managed 21 first team games for the Stamford Bridge club since then.

Despite Chelsea having numerous injury crises in that time, he was not a regular.

