Chelsea defender Sarr training with Nice

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is back at his old club Nice in France to prepare for the new season.

The stopper did not play a single game for the Stamford Bridge club last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sarr, who appears forgotten at Chelsea, was not even able to go out on loan in January.

Sarr has uploaded an image of Nice's training ground on social media, tagging it as “home.”

He is hoping that he can get fit and then go on the pre-season tour with Chelsea to impress new manager Enzo Maresca.