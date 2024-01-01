Chelsea launch bid for Atlanta defender Wiley

United States defender Caleb Wiley is swapping the MLS for the Premier League.

The 19-year-old is set to sign a long-term contract with Premier League giants Chelsea.

Per the BBC and other sources, the Blues have agreed a fee with Atlanta United for Wiley.

They are set to pay a fee of roughly £8.5m, while giving the player a seven year deal.

Wiley will be going on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg for the coming campaign.

He is part of the United States’ squad for this summer's Paris Olympics, but is not a full international as yet.