Agent admits Chelsea watching Strasbourg signing Perea

Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg have signed Colombian winger Oscar Perea.

Perea has signed for the Ligue 1 outfit from Atlético Nacional.

The 18 year-old, however, is also in Chelsea's long-term planning, admits his agent Matias Bunge.

Bunge told El Vbar Caracol: “Whoever buys him and does the operation… the papers are signed with Racing, even though he is the same owner as Chelsea. At first, we spoke with the people from Chelsea, but the details were agreed with the people from Racing (Strasbourg)."

Perea has signed a deal to 2029 with Strasbourg.