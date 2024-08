Besiktas challenge Strasbourg for Chelsea winger Angelo

Besiktas are eyeing Chelsea winger Angelo Gabriel.

Sabah Spor says Angelo is on the Karakartallar's shopping list this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Besiktas chiefs are considering making a loan offer for the 19-year-old Brazilian.

The winger was loaned out by the Blues last season with Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1, making 21 appearances.

Angelo was expected to return to Strasbourg for the new campaign.