Al-Ittihad rival Monaco for Pogba signature

Carlos Volcano
AS Monaco face competition for Paul Pogba's signature.

The free agent is in talks with Monaco about a playing return, having been suspended since last year due to a failed doping test.

Released by Juventus earlier this year, Pogba is now free to resume his playing career and talks with Monaco are underway.

However, Fichajes.com says Al-Ittihad, from the Saudi Pro League, have also made contact.

Al-Ittihad boast a strong French contingent, including N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, and talks have now resumed with Pogba's camp this week.

However, the 32 year-old is unsure about the move given some confusion over the future of coach Laurent Blanc.

