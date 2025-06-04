Agents offer Pogba to Monaco

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Agents for Paul Pogba have offered the World Cup winner to AS Monaco.

Pogba is currently a free agent after being released from his contract at Juventus by mutual consent midway through the past season.

The French midfielder is now free to join a new club after serving his 18-month doping ban. Pogba's original four-year suspension was slashed on appeal late, last year.

Foot Mercato says Pogba, 32, has been offered to AS Monaco.

In search for a new midfield addition, ASM has been contacted and offered Pogba by his representatives.

For the moment, Monaco management are yet to respond, though internal discussions are being held over bringing in the former Manchester United midfielder for next season.

