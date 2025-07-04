Ramsey thrilled with Pumas challenge: I'm so excited

Aaron Ramsey is thrilled to have signed with Liga MX Pumas.

The veteran Wales midfielder moves to Mexico on a one-year contract after his deal with Cardiff City expired this week.

At his presentation, Ramsey admits Pumas coach and former Celtic midfielder Efrain Juarez had a big influence on the move. The pair share the same agent.

"I had many conversations with him," said Ramsey, 34.

"What he's done in his young career so far has been exceptional. The vision and the values this club have really excited me and was something I wanted to be a part of so I'm excited by the next chapter."

On conditions in Mexico, Ramsey also said: "The altitude is definitely something to get used to.

"I'm doing well at the moment. Now it's about taking the next steps and hopefully I'll be on that pitch as soon as possible helping my team-mates.

"I don't want to put a date on it but hopefully very soon."

I know Pumas expect to win

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder is confident of adjusting to the demands of Liga MX.

"I've played with some players who understand the Mexican league and had conversations in the past with them. This league is very technical, great players have been produced, the national team is very good," he continued.

"I've had pressure throughout my career, played for some of the best teams in the world and there's an expectation to win and I'm sure here is no different.

"I've spent a period of time in my career without winning things but managed to overcome that and win, so I know what this club is capable of doing and hopefully I can play my part to be successful and lift some silverware."

Ramsey added: "I'm really excited by the challenge.

"I've experienced a lot of things in my career and that puts me in a good place going forward.

"I realise the expectation on this club and I'm here to play my part and help deliver the things we want to this season."