Ramos hints at Monterrey playing doubts after CWC exit

Sergio Ramos admits he was left disappointed with Monterrey's Club World Cup elimination.

The Real Madrid legend concedes the end of his playing career is now closer after Monterrey's 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

Ramos signed primarily for the tournament, which leaves his future in Liga MX in doubt.

He posted to social media last night: "Personally, angry but satisfied with what I was able to give to the team.

"Sadder, because it was perhaps my last appearance in a World Cup, but that's okay... "

