Ramos explains Monterrey move: I'm here to win

Sergio Ramos says he's excited to have signed with Monterrey.

The Real Madrid and Spain legend was presented to the local Mexican media on Sunday.

Ramos has penned a one-year contract with the Liga MX club and insists he's ready to get started.

At his presentation, Ramos said: "I never thought of retiring. The number I have chosen confirms this. My goal in the Champions League in Lisbon with Real Madrid. It has been the most important moment of my career. The most epic. In tribute to all Madrid. I wanted to honour them in some way. I wanted to leave in the drawer the 4 and take the 93.

"Thank you for coming to this important and special day for me. Thanks to the President, the Sports Director and my brother René first for making this move a reality. The mister too. At his insistence. And because feeling loved is important for making decisions. And also my wife and children.

"I am very happy and very excited that this signing has taken place. Hopefully I can bring the team and all the teammates that experience of more than 20 years. That leadership that has made me the player I am. And always give the highest level. And whatever I can help with, I'm open. Monterrey offered me that balance to decide. The new Club World Cup is very attractive to me personally.

"Attitude is not something that is negotiated. Then soccer are results in the end. And everything can happen. But I transmit that I will always leave everything on the pitch."

On his ambitions, Ramos continued: "I am a person who never tires of winning. Soccer does not live in the past. I continue with the intact illusion of continuing to win. In the Mexican League I have never been and it is a personal challenge to play here. I don't come to walk. I come to conquer new titles.

"I have never needed an armband to be the leader of a dressing room. But if the squad decides so, it would be a pride.

"I open the doors to whoever wants. You have to adapt to the club first. Canales, Ocampos and Oliver (Torres) are already here. If players in a situation similar to mine want to come, we will open the doors for them."