Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid

Arsenal won't shut the door on selling William Saliba this summer.

While reluctant to lose the France defender, RMC says Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for his sale at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are keen on Saliba and are planning a move for the defender this summer.

And the Gunners have opened the door to selling Saliba - if Real are prepared to make a world record offer for a defender.

The current record stands at the £78.3million Manchester United shelled out for Harry Maguire in 2019, closely followed by Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol (£77m).