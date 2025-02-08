REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained

The story behind Sergio Ramos' choice of shirt number at Monterrey has been revealed.

The Real Madrid legend has taken the No93 shirt with Rayados after signing for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The number refers to Ramos' goal in the 93rd minute in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

The equaliser took the game into extra-time, which Real eventually won to secure the La Decima.

Real Madrid's media team took note of Ramos' choice and posted to their social channels: "Always grateful, Sergio Ramos. Good luck and success, Real Madrid."