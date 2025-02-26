Monterrey coach Demichelis: Ramos will play three games a week when he's ready

Tribal Football
Monterrey coach Martin Demichelis has denied claims of Sergio Ramos crying off from their trip to Mazatlan.

After making his debut in victory over Atletico San Luis last Saturday, Real Madrid legend Ramos was expected to travel with the Monterrey squad for their clash at Mazatlan.

However, he won't make the match, sparking claims Ramos only wants to play at Monterrey's home stadium.

But Demichelis says: “Don’t start with the fact that Sergio Ramos didn’t want to come or that kind of thing. He wanted to come to Liga MX, but he hasn’t played for nine months.

"We can’t, he trained for two weeks and have him play three games in one week. When he’s well, he’ll have to face every week, even with triple matchdays normally.

“We can't do something crazy, bring him forward. We had initially planned for him to train for three weeks, sometimes you go on holiday for two or three weeks and you have three weeks of preparation, he hadn't played for nine months, he had to do a good preparation to try to avoid injuries.

"Afterwards, the hierarchy he has meant that he has quickly recovered well and we have been able to use him.”

