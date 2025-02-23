Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week

Monterrey president Noriega: Ramos has taken us to new dimension

Carlos Volcano
Monterrey president Noriega: Ramos has taken us to new dimension
Monterrey president Noriega: Ramos has taken us to new dimensionMonterrey
Monterrey president Tato Noriega is convinced Sergio Ramos will make a big impact for the club and Liga MX.

The Real Madrid legend is due to make his debut on Sunday against Atletico San Luis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Noriega told AS: "The signing of Sergio Ramos has been different and complex, but simple in terms of dealing with him. Sergio and his people have been direct.

"He has prioritized family and sporting matters over economic matters. And it is not normal in our league and in our club to make the effort that has been made for Ramos. But it is worth it, for what he means as a footballer in the world and for his personality, as well as for his quality, experience and leadership."

He continued: "Without a doubt. He will bring us much more than just the sporting aspect. This signing puts us in another dimension. In a globalized world connected by social networks, his arrival has immediate repercussions.

"He has not yet made his debut and the impact is there. These are things of modern life. Now Monterrey is heard not only in Seville and Spain, now the repercussion is global because of having figures like him."

Mentions
Liga MXLaLigaRamos SergioMonterreyAtletico San LuisReal Madrid
Related Articles
Man Utd veteran Casemiro stuns Ronaldo with new Messi claims
Newcastle striker Isak values LaLiga experience; talks personal development
Ramos explains Monterrey move: I'm here to win