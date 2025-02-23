Monterrey president Noriega: Ramos has taken us to new dimension

Monterrey president Tato Noriega is convinced Sergio Ramos will make a big impact for the club and Liga MX.

The Real Madrid legend is due to make his debut on Sunday against Atletico San Luis.

Noriega told AS: "The signing of Sergio Ramos has been different and complex, but simple in terms of dealing with him. Sergio and his people have been direct.

"He has prioritized family and sporting matters over economic matters. And it is not normal in our league and in our club to make the effort that has been made for Ramos. But it is worth it, for what he means as a footballer in the world and for his personality, as well as for his quality, experience and leadership."

He continued: "Without a doubt. He will bring us much more than just the sporting aspect. This signing puts us in another dimension. In a globalized world connected by social networks, his arrival has immediate repercussions.

"He has not yet made his debut and the impact is there. These are things of modern life. Now Monterrey is heard not only in Seville and Spain, now the repercussion is global because of having figures like him."