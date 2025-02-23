Ramos addresses fans after winning Monterrey debut

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos made a winning debut for Monterrey on Sunday.

The former Real and Spain captain played 80 minutes as he helped Monterrey win 3-1 against Atletico San Luis.

At the final whistle, Ramos addressed the home support on the pitch.

He said, “I would like to thank all the fans. We hope to have many more stories like these. It is a huge illusion to return to the field and do so with a victory.

"I would like to thank all the love from the fans who deserve to celebrate many victories this year. It was not an easy match from start to finish, the Mexican league requires that level of concentration, we must continue to grow as a team on a collective level, continue to improve things, the stage that is coming up now is so wonderful where very important duels are coming up, try to gain confidence and a good state of mind to face all the challenges that we have ahead of us.”