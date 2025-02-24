Monterrey coach Demichelis left pleased after winning Ramos debut

Monterrey coach Martin Demichelis was left pleased with Sergio Ramos' winning debut on the weekend.

The former Real Madrid and Spain captain enjoyed over 80 minutes as he helped Monterrey to victory against Atletico San Luis.

Over 53,000 fans welcomed Ramos for his first game, with the Spaniard addressing the support at the final whistle on the pitch.

Demichelis has also since said of his high-profile addition: "We believed in him when he said he had the ability, despite his age, to continue to perform well.

"And you saw it today (Saturday), even though he hadn't played for eight months, the level he can have."