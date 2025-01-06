Tranmere Rovers REJECT Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold: No thanks!

Tribal Football
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has been REJECTED by League Two Tranmere Rovers.

After Alexander-Arnold's performance in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, pundit Roy Keane declared a move to Prenton Park was more likely than a mooted Real Madrid transfer.

Keane told Sky Sports: "It's too easy. We talk about how brilliant Trent is in attack, but how did Trent defend today? My God, he looked like a schoolboy. There's talk of him going to Real Madrid. The way he defends, he'll go to Tranmere Rovers after that. He's got to do better."

And Tranmere's media team took advantage of the situation to respond with a post on X: "Trent to Tranmere, Roy? No, we're fine, thanks."

 

