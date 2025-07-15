Palace defender Imray joins Blackpool on a season-long loan: It’s a privilege to be here

Crystal Palace right-back Danny Imray has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan as he aims to find more minutes on the pitch.

Blackpool face another season in League One after missing out on the play-offs but will be hoping that Imray can help them boost themselves back into the top spots and hopefully back to the Championship.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bromley in their first season in League Two, making 43 appearances, providing seven assists and scoring twice. His performances attracted the attention Bolton Wanderers & Blackpool but it is the seasiders who snapped him up and he says he cannot wait to get started.

“It’s a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve spoken to a few people about the Club and they all had nothing but positive things to say. It’s a massive Club and one with a big ambition. To play under the gaffer here was also a big draw, so I cannot wait to start and play in front of the supporters.”

The gaffer is legendary English manager Steve Bruce who says he saw the potential in Imray which he thinks can help the side improve in the new campaign.

“We are pleased to welcome Danny to Bloomfield Road. He has real potential which he has demonstrated on a consistent basis in League Two last season, and we believe he has the attributes to make the step up to the next level.

“We look forward to working with him and watching him progress in tangerine.”

Premier League quality players are often out of the reach of clubs in the lower divisions but Imray is an exception and Palace clearly think that Bruce and his team can get the best out of the young defender who has a bright future ahead.