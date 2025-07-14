Liverpool meet with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s agents as Palace prepare to lose striker

Liverpool FC are eyeing up a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer in a shock transfer.

According to Foot Mercato, the Premier League champions are keen on the Eagles star who has scored 30 goals in his past 72 appearances for the club. Liverpool have contacted the representatives of the 28-year-old in what is quick moving story this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United and Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt have also both been linked to the Premier League champions who are looking to replace Diogo Jota who sadly passed away this month.

Crystal Palace initially signed Mateta on loan before making the move permanent in January 2022 in a deal said to be worth around €14.5M. Reports suggest that the French international, whose current deal runs out in 2027 who be bought for around €50-60m which hands Palace a hefty profit. The deal would be a significant move, as no player has ever joined Liverpool permanently from Crystal Palace, and loans between the two clubs have all gone in the opposite direction since 2000.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher spoke on the striker before and stated that due to his fantastic form, it will be no surprise that top clubs such as Liverpool make a move for him this summer.

“I think there’ll be other clubs looking at him,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “Crystal Palace supporters might get upset by that, but that’s a brilliant finish and for a couple of seasons now he’s been, not just a handful, but a real goal getter.

“I think he’s brilliant, I really like him, I think he’s a really good player.”