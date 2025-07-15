DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Villa defender Finley Munroe on season long loan

Swindon Town have signed defender Finley Munroe on a season-long loan from Aston Villa as he searches for game time.

Aston Villa defender Finley Munroe has become Swindon Town’s first loan signing of the summer and eigth first team signing under manager Ian Holloway. The 20 year old joined the Villa Academy from Chelsea in July 2021, signing his first professional contract a year later.

Now, he will fight for his place in the League Two side who will be eyeing promotion in the new campaign. Speaking after making the move, Munroe admitted that Holloway convinced him to join the club and that he cannot wait to get started.

“I’m really excited to join Swindon Town for the season. It’s a big club with a great fanbase and history, and I’m ready to give everything I’ve got. I want to learn, improve, and help the team push towards the top end of the table.”

“I spoke with the Manager and felt a real sense of belief in what the club is building. There’s a clear plan here, and I’m grateful to be part of it. I can’t wait to get going, meet the lads, and play in front of the supporters.”

The defender made just two senior appearances for Villa during his time there so this is his first real experience of English football in his career as Holloway tries to get the best out of him in Swindon’s push towards League One.