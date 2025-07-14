Forest to make bid for talented Liverpool teenager after completing Elanga deal

Liverpool's Ben Doak could move on this summer as Nottingham Forest prepare a bid to secure his services.

As reported bu The Express, Forest have joined the race for Ben Doak who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Middlesbrough this season. The Scottish international has a low centre of gravity much like Elanga and matches him for pace in what could be almost a straight swap this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The likes of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Everton made enquiries about Doak but transfer news is slow surrounding the 19 year old who is often forgotten about by Liverpool fans. The asking price for the young winger is said to be around £25M which is about half the price Forest sold Elanga for last week.

There’s a sense across the Premier League that Doak is ready to step up and play regularly in the top flight and he certainly has the quality to do that which Forest seem to recognize. Liverpool manager Arne Slot will not be able to give him consistent game time in the first team and a loan move may not be sufficient for Doak who may not be allowed to feature for another Premier League side.

Doak arrived at Anfield in 2022 after making his senior Celtic debut at the age of 16 and after making just 10 senior appearances it may be time for the club to cash in on him whilst he is still growing otherwise they run the risk of him running down his contract and forcing his way out of the club.