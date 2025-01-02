Liverpool set to extend Williams' loan at Morecambe after run of form

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams could be set to stay at Morecambe for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present for the League Two side this season.

He has played nearly every game, impressing in a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers most recently.

Now Liverpool Echo states that due to their present relegation battle, Morecambe want to hold onto Williams.

Liverpool are also willing to extend the loan, given he has been playing very consistently.

He has been a Red since joining the Anfield academy at the age of 10, and made his first senior appearance in 2020/2021.