Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Liverpool set to extend Williams' loan at Morecambe after run of form

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool set to extend Williams' loan at Morecambe after run of form
Liverpool set to extend Williams' loan at Morecambe after run of formTribal Football
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams could be set to stay at Morecambe for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present for the League Two side this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has played nearly every game, impressing in a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers most recently.

Now Liverpool Echo states that due to their present relegation battle, Morecambe want to hold onto Williams.

Liverpool are also willing to extend the loan, given he has been playing very consistently.

He has been a Red since joining the Anfield academy at the age of 10, and made his first senior appearance in 2020/2021.

Mentions
League TwoWilliams RhysLiverpoolMorecambeTranmerePremier League
Related Articles
Lopetegui confirms West Ham star Bowen will be out for weeks with fractured foot injury
Brentford boss Frank confident keeping hold of Mbeumo
Carragher takes aim at Alexander-Arnold and agents over Liverpool exit talk