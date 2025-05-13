Ex-Chelsea defender undergoes heart surgery after scoring AFC Wimbledon winner

Former Chelsea defender Sam Hutchinson has undergone emergency heart surgery.

His club AFC Wimbledon have announced Hutchinson underwent the operation after suffering health complications during a League Two game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hutchinson, 35, scored the winner for Wimbledon against Grimsby on May 3 and was taken to hospital afterwards.

The club's statement read: "The club can confirm that Sam Hutchinson suffered heart complications following the win at Grimsby Town earlier this month.

Sam was taken to hospital on the journey back where he was treated and assessed. Sam then had a successful procedure at the end of last week in London and he now has a clear return to play plan in place.

"Everyone at Wimbledon extends their best wishes to Sam who is now recovering at home with his family. Hutchinson has played a key part of the team’s success this season including scoring the winning goal to clinch our play-off place against Grimsby Town.

"Whilst he is recovering, Sam continues to have an impact on the squad and we are hopeful we can end the season positively for Sam.

"The club would like to place on record their sincere thanks for the support and care provided at Queens Medical Centre and City Hospital in Nottingham, as well as Cleveland Hospital in London."