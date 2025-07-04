Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Chesterfield snap up Fulham midfielder Dibley-Dias

Paul Vegas
Fulham midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has joined Chesterfield on a season-long loan.

New Zealand-born Dibley-Dias, 21, spent the first-half of last season on-loan with Northampton.

He has now joined League Two Chesterfield on a season-long deal.

Dibley-Dias said: “It feels good. I’m happy we got it done quite early and I can get used to the team and crack on and have a good pre-season. I’m excited.

“I know quite a few of the boys that were here last season like Michael (Olakigbe), Devan (Tanton) and Harvey (Araujo). They’ve all had good things to say and just rave about the place.”

