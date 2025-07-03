Atletico Madrid eye shock move for Alex Iwobi

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Fulham star Alex Iwobi following his impressive 2024-25 season in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2024-25, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in his 44 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Africa Foot, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have taken notice and are weighing up a potential offer for the attacking midfielder.

Diego Simeone’s side are said to have made a €25 million for Iwobi as they seek to bolster their options in the centre of the park.

The report adds that Atletico have offered him a four-year contract with an annual salary of €7m (£6m/$8m).