DONE DEAL: Chesterfield sign Everton midfielder Metcalfe

Chesterfield have signed Everton midfielder Jenson Metcalfe.

Metcalfe joins Chesterfield on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It’s a great move for me and it’s a fantastic club to come to and get some games under my belt," Metcalfe told the Spireites' website.

“For me, it feels like a good step to come and play some games at a big club. I’m ready for it; it’s a fresh challenge."

Chesterfield meet Gillingham on Saturday in League Two.