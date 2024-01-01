Craig Cope exclusive: Rebuilding AFC Wimbledon as Technical Director; our thriving academy system & beating MK Dons!

What a way to start the new season - AFC Wimbledon came from 2-0 down in Saturday's League Two opener to steamroll Colchester United 4-2.

And watching from the director's box at Plough Lane was Wimbledon's Head of Football Operations, Craig Cope. Now over 18 months into the job, Cope has worked closely with manager Johnnie Jackson to set up Wimbledon for a promotion push this season.

Earlier this summer, Tribalfootball.com was able to catch up with Cope, as he spoke passionately about AFC Wimbledon, it's potential and their thriving academy system. We also looked back on Craig's career as an analyst with former clubs Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

Thanks for your time, Craig. You're now 18 months into your position at Wimbledon - how has your past experiences aided you in the job?

"I really enjoyed my career as an analyst in various roles but I much prefer my Technical Director/Head of Football roles. I like putting in place structures and processes to get the best out of people in their individual disciplines for the betterment of a team, so I prefer my current line of work.

"I think the role (Technical Director) is crucial now, there are that many different components to a football club around performance it is no longer a one-person job. I see the Technical Director role and a Manager working closely together to deliver success on the pitch.

"The Manager naturally has control of the players, coaching program, and immediate future. The Technical Director should look beyond this, ensure there is a measurable club strategy, player recruitment, ensure the support behind the scenes is performing well and the club is progressing over the medium to long term."

There must be some excitement about being in a position to shape a team - and even a club - as you are with Wimbledon...?

"To have the opportunity to play a key part in moving Wimbledon forward on a football front is an absolute privilege. Obviously, everyone is aware of the history here and I am hoping to add to the work already been done to progress the club even further. The plan is to keep progressing the club both on and off the pitch, we have a good but new structure in place and we are hopeful of delivering success for many years to come.

"We are looking at progressing the club on many fronts, we want our teams (Men, Women & Academy) to be performing at the highest level they can be and off the field, and we want to maximize our revenue to continue to be a successful and sustainable fan-owned club."

What about last season, did it meet expectations?

“Generally, I am happy with the season. We finished 21st last season so to jump to 10th is progress. We are all a little disappointed to not have made the play-offs, we feel that may have been a missed opportunity. But overall, we have to reflect on this season as progress and take our education into how we finish higher next season. We have had some really good moments this season, especially at home!

"Coming from behind to beat Coventry in the League Cup to set up a derby tie with Chelsea was amazing. Seeing Plough Lane celebrate that evening was brilliant after some really tough times in recent years. The best moment for me, and everyone else I feel, was the last-minute win against Milton Keynes. I haven't experienced a rivalry like it, it is intense and unique. I was motivated to recruit players who could go and compete in those fixtures and get a result. We were unable to away from home. But at home the atmosphere was electric, we defended well throughout and then we had a couple of chances late on to win it but couldn't break the deadlock.

"Then in the last minute, Ronan Curtis is free in the middle of the box to pass it into the goal in front of our home end. The 60 seconds after that was incredible, the best feeling I have had in my career to date and one I want again with this club."

Looking back, what brought you to the club?

"I was joining a club that had just been relegated and one that was on its way to a 21st place finish. We were underperforming on the pitch for many reasons. Our injury record was not great, the training ground was not fit for purpose and there wasn't a strategy around how to develop the team. We did a lot of work last summer to improve the training ground so the players could get the most out of it, we deployed a new sports science and medical program utilizing data to reduce injuries and had a strategy to evolve the squad.

"So in the short term, we worked hard to deliver the season that has just ended. Next, we need to progress again to deliver an even better one next year. In the medium to long term, we need to look at ways of building our training ground, one which we can have more control over and improve the experience for all of the performance teams at the club."

What can you tell us about the club's academy? Is it where you want it to be in terms of producing talent?

"Our academy is fantastic and has had a good record for a long time in producing players. We have some talented players within the setup and some top staff that support it. I wouldn't want to single anyone out but if you follow us regularly you will see players from our academy within our first team currently.

"Jack Currie has just won Player of the Season and Isaac Ogundere Young Player of the Season, both graduates. We have recently sold Jack Rudoni, who is currently playing in the Championship, and Ayoub Assal who is playing in the Qatari Stars League.

"We have also had some of our graduates make debuts for Premier League clubs. These players were picked up by Prem clubs before they were able to feature for Wimbledon. Joe Whitworth played for Crystal Palace, Leon Chiwome played for Wolves, and Michael Goulding for Chelsea. So I would say keep an eye on our first team and U18 games to see the next rising star...!"

You have extensive experience as a data analyst with the likes of Forest and Birmingham - how is that part of the game becoming more influential?

“We have seen the use of analysis and data become increasingly influential at all levels of the game in Britain. I believe we will see it develop further in the next 5-10 years. It is used in almost every aspect of the game now, from coaching to recruitment, conditioning to player development, and much more. It is used in the Board Room regularly to measure performance and to spot trends.

"Clubs are now profiling their style of play and allowing the data to highlight players to fit into that style to try and look at whether that player will be successful in the team. They are also doing the same with Managerial appointments. With my background, I find data and analysis incredibly useful for my line of work. I use it to measure our performances and try to de-risk decision making."

We've heard plenty from the top-end of the game about the incoming Football Regulator, but what is your and Wimbledon's opinion?

"I feel an intervention of some kind was needed, especially at a lower level. In England, clubs are very much the heartbeat of the community and we have seen clubs go out of existence recently due to mismanagement. This has had a damaging impact on not only the supporters but local businesses and the areas in general. So with this in mind something needed to come in to help prevent other clubs from going extinct with people chasing success short-term over long-term strategy. Being a fan-owned club, we can't do that. We have to be sustainable, so I would hope the regulator would provide a more level playing field at the very least.”

Finally Craig, just a word on one of your former clubs Birmingham City, which will be in League One this new season...

“My family are all Birmingham City fans and I have some very good friends that work there, so I have followed them all season. Naturally, I am disappointed to see them get relegated but I believe they will come back stronger.

"The new owners mean business and with the plans announced recently I hope they can get back up quickly and kick on from there, I am sure this is just a blip in a longer-term successful period."