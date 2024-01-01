The Regista - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Tactical breakdown of what he brings to Chelsea

Chelsea have signed Leicester City's Player of the Year, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who joins manager Enzo Maresca with a switch over to South West London.

The 25-year-old midfielder scored 12 goals and managed 15 assists last season, often being deployed in the left, and more advanced number eight role.

Advertisement Advertisement

But how could Dewsbury-Hall be used at Chelsea, is he a useful signing for the squad, and what can he add to the team?

FLOOR RAISER

Tactical breakdown Tribalfootball

Tactical breakdown Tribalfootball

The first obvious point to make about Dewsbury-Hall, is the fact he comes from Maresca’s Leicester side last season, so having already spent one season under the Italian manager, and learning his system inside out.

Maresca even said after Dewsbury-Hall’s first preseason game for the Blues, “From outside, you can see in this moment that he is speaking a different language to his teammates because he knows exactly what to do on and off the ball.”

And this is why the 25-year-old can be a massive floor raiser for this Chelsea side, as he injects an element of intellect to the team, as they begin to learn this new and complex system.

Having a player that already knows the off-ball runs he should be making, the positions he should be taking up to create space for others, and his duties out of possession, in the press, can help the settling period for Maresca, and ease others in.

HALF-SPACE DYNAMICS

Tactical positioning Tribalfootball

Dewsbury-Hall, in possession would operate in one of the half spaces, as a number eight, tasked with receiving the ball between the lines and progressing play forwards via his carrying or passing ability.

A key aspect of his game last season was his ability to carry the ball, and get Leicester up the pitch from deep areas. He produced 3.91 progressive carries per 90, 1.46 successful take-ons per 90, and 2.57 carries into the final third per 90.

Tactical positioning Tribalfootball

Maresca often wants one of his number eights to drop deeper, along the axis of the wide centre back (Levi Colwill) and winger (Christopher Nkunku) in this image.

By dropping into this space, the number eight can often become a +1 in possession, allowing an overload in build up, and a way to find the spare man. This then allows Dewsbury-Hall to progress play from this area, carrying the ball into the final third, and kick-starting the attacking motion.

SELFLESS RUNS - WIDE DYNAMIC

Lastly, at Leicester, Dewsbury-Hall struck a very nice dynamic with winger Stephy Mavididi. They formed an understanding of when to facilitate for each other, when to make a selfless run and create space for the other, and how to replace each other effectively in key zones.

Tactical positioning Tribalfootball

This is a similar dynamic he could strike with whoever plays off the left for Chelsea this season, with Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Nkunku and new signing Pedro Neto all options for this role.

As mentioned earlier, his understanding of the system, and ability to make selfless runs to create space for others in the team will be a priceless factor. Last season Mavididi would often cut inside on his right foot, weaving infield looking to get closer to the box and unleash a shot, in these scenarios, Dewsbury-Hall would make an overlapping run in order to drag the fullback away.

Attacking tactics Tribalfootball

He also has the instincts to make runs in behind, making “in seam” runs between the centre backs/a centre back and a fullback, to again, either find himself in space for a shot, or to drag a defender away with him, creating room for the winger to cut inside themselves.

His ability to receive the ball between the lines and in behind, is highlighted with his excellent receiving metrics, averaging 7.48 progressive passes received per 90, and 4.06 penalty area touches per 90, showing that willingness to continuously make those runs and be a threat in behind.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, Dewsbury-Hall could be Enzo Maresca’s not so secret weapon for his start at Chelsea, providing a player that can apply the basics of his system, and create a sturdy foundation for others to perform.

His understanding will bring the best out of others, and could really help that left winger get into more dangerous positions, which in turn could even help the Blues fix another issue, by instilling some self-belief in Mudryk, who seems to be in desperate need of a confidence boost.

Flexibility and adaptability is another huge positive for Dewsbury-Hall’s signing, being able to play multiple positions (both left and right sided number eight), and even as a double pivot player if called upon, this will allow Maresca to tinker with his lineup, in order to be best prepared for certain opposition.

At £30m, even if Dewsbury-Hall is a floor raiser to begin with, and becomes more of a squad player long term as Chelsea’s best players return, and begin to learn the system, this is a savvy move to provide early structure, and a well drilled squad player to the mix.