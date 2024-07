Chelsea attacker Castledine attracting loan interest

Chelsea attacker Leo Castledine is attracting loan interest.

The 18 year-old forward made his senior debut last season in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic says Chelsea are now fielding enquiries from lower league clubs about taking Castledine on-loan.

Clubs from the Championship, League One and Two are all keen.

Last season, Castledine played 23 games across all competitions for the U18s, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.