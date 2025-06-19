Tottenham fined £75,000 for fans' homophobic chanting in 3-0 win against Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £75,000 by the Football Association following homophobic chanting by fans in their 3-0 win over Manchester United.

Spurs have been handed a £75K fine for two instances of homophobic chanting during their Premier League victory at Manchester United last season. The chanting was said to have taken place in the 49th and 79th minutes of the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford with chants from the crowd towards Mason Mount about his Chelsea background after a foul on Rodrigo Bentancur.

A statement from the FA confirmed the punishment for the North London side and revealed that the football authority agreed to an appeal from the club.

"It was alleged that Tottenham Hotspur FC failed to ensure its spectators and or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation around both the 49th and 79th minutes.

"Tottenham Hotspur FC admitted both charges, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed an action plan, £150,000 fine and warning. An independent Appeal Board reduced the fine to £75,000 following an appeal by the club."

Proud Lilywhites, Spurs' LGBTQI+ supporters group commented on the chants at the time which were heard by the majority of fans inside the ground.

"Loved what happened on the pitch at Old Trafford; didn't love the homophobic chanting off the pitch.

"We're all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you're telling us we don't belong; and we do - as much as you do."