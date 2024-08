Young Chelsea keeper set for loan this week as League One side interested

Chelsea's young goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom could be heading out on loan this week.

The 21-year-old, who was at Swedish side Brommapojkarna for part of last season, is wanted by Blackpool.

The League One team are set to secure his signature on loan, per Alan Nixon.

Blackpool see Bergstrom as a potential replacement for Dan Grimshaw, who has signed for Plymouth.

Bergstrom is one who is hoping to be a future no.1 at Chelsea, but knows that he needs regular football.