FA CUP FIRST RND: MK Dons meet Wimbledon; Tranmere face Oldham
AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons are set to do battle in the FA Cup first round this season.

The two rivals are set to meet up in the marquee matchup of the first round, which only involves lower league teams.

Premier League sides will be joining in the festivities around January when the third round starts.

Eighth-tier Hednesford Town are going to be playing National League Gateshead in a replay to see if they can get into the draw.

If they do, they would be the team that will be the lowest ranked in the first round.

Other games include Worthing vs Morecambe, Wycombe Wanderers vs York City, and Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham Athletic.

