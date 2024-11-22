Tribal Football
Son of a gun Toure trialling with Wrexham
Former Manchester City star Kolo Toure's son Yassine is training with Wrexham.

The lower league club, who are now in League One, have been giving Yassine a chance to prove himself.

The 18-year-old has spent time at the Celtic and Leicester City academies in the past.

Per The Mail, there is no final decision on whether he will be offered a contract by Wrexham.

The Wales-based club are co-owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

They are presently third in League One and will be hoping to secure promotion to the Championship.

