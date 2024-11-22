Son of a gun Toure trialling with Wrexham

Former Manchester City star Kolo Toure's son Yassine is training with Wrexham.

The lower league club, who are now in League One, have been giving Yassine a chance to prove himself.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 18-year-old has spent time at the Celtic and Leicester City academies in the past.

Per The Mail, there is no final decision on whether he will be offered a contract by Wrexham.

The Wales-based club are co-owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

They are presently third in League One and will be hoping to secure promotion to the Championship.