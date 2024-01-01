Wolves youngster set to move to League One after poor start

Wolves youngster set to move to League One after poor start

Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge looks likely to make a move to League One this summer.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland star, who plays and captains the Under-21s, joined from Manchester City in 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he has not done as well as expected, Wolves still believe Hodge can be a key starter in the future.

Per Express and Star, he is heading to Huddersfield Town on a season long loan deal.

The Terriers, who were relegated to League One, need to refresh their squad to have any chance of going straight back up.

The two clubs are in talks and it is said that an agreement is very close, per journalist Liam Keen.