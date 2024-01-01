Wolves boss O'Neil delighted with Man City raid for new set-piece coach

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has bolstered his backroom team with another addition.

The young manager is working hard to assemble a team that can help the club push up the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Molineux Stadium club have announced the arrival of Jack Wilson as set piece coach.

Wilson spent the last two years at Manchester City, where he was the first-team performance analyst for set pieces.

O’Neil said: “Set plays are a huge part of the game now and the numbers we managed to achieve on them last year were good, but I was fortunate enough to meet Jack and look through some of his work. I don’t meet too many people who go into as much detail on gameplans as I do, but Jack is one of the closest I’ve ever met to being as extreme in his detail.

“I’m delighted to be able to take him from Manchester City and he’ll be a huge asset to us. The fact we got him in early, for the whole of pre-season, is important for the boys because we’ve started to do a little bit of work and it will start to stand us in good stead for the season.

“He’s got some really interesting ideas around set plays and how things should be done. Last year, as a coaching team, you work hard on set plays, but you all have other roles and jobs you need to fulfill at the same time, but Jack’s focus can be purely on set plays. His purpose is to make Wolves better at set plays and he can knuckle down and get into the details, and the players have responded well.

“If you stand still for a moment in football, you get left behind quickly because it’s moving on tactically. People are trying to gain small margins and it’s important we do what we think we need to do. It’s a fantastic one for the club to get done.”