Stockport boss Challinor delighted with Everton prospect Onyango

Everton youngster Tyler Onyango earned praise for an impressive display on loan.

The 21-year-old is spending time at Stockport County so far this season and has been in solid form.

He got his first start since September, appearing against Reading in a 4-1 win over Stockport.

Post-game, manager Dave Challinor said: “For me, Tyler would have been man of the match (it was instead awarded to teammate Lewis Bate), not just because of his performance, dealing with their threats, his recovery pace, his one on one defending was outstanding and he has stepped in and when someone of his physicality steps in, it’s certainly eye-catching, and it is difficult to stop.

“He has had to be patient, but he has been great in training.”

Challinor added: “He’s learning a position on the job in League One football and sometimes that’s tough. He had a tough 45 minutes against Barnsley (in his last start).

“I hope now that’s the sort of making of him and he can believe - and our supporters can see - what type of player he is and what a good player he is. And again, it’s consistency, it’s being able to produce those types of performances week in, week out and if he does that then, like I say, he has a real chance in what is a new position for him.”