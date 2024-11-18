Villa starlet Barry earns praise for excellent loan spell at Stockport

Villa starlet Barry earns praise for his excellent loan spell at Stockport

Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry is quietly emerging as a top young talent this season.

The 21-year-old has been very impressive in League One during a loan spell at Stockport County.

He scored an impressive goal against Wrexham recently, with their boss Phil Parkinson admitting: “The goal was an outstanding strike, he’s a player we know does that.

“It was a top class strike, I don’t think any keeper would have saved that.”

Barry has netted 11 times in 16 matches in the English third tier, after scoring nine in 20 in League Two last term.

Whether he is ready for first team action at Villa Park is not yet clear, given the gulf in between the leagues.