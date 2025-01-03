Southampton recall two youngsters from League One loans

Southampton recall two youngsters on loan at League One sides after lack of game time

Southampton youngsters Dom Ballard and Cam Bragg have been recalled from Blackpool and Crawley Town this week after a lack of minutes on the pitch.

Ballard scored just once in 22 appearances for the Tangerines with the 19 year old only playing 41 minutes across the last three league fixtures under manager Steve Bruce. The England youth international scored in his second appearance for Blackpool but Southampton feel his lack of minutes deserved a recall.

Bragg, who is just 19 years old, had a similar situation at Crawley where his last league appearance for Crawley back in September against Bolton Wanderers. The midfielder has not made a matchday squad since November which led to Southampton triggering the clause in his contract to bring him back to the club.

A statement from the club added: "Both youngsters will link back up with Simon Rusk's side upon their return."