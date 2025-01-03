Southampton boss Juric: Ugochukwu? Chelsea people aren't stupid

Southampton boss Ivan Juric has made it clear he wants to keep Chelsea loanee Lesley Ugochukwu.

Ugochukwu had a slow start to his loan earlier this season, but has found his feet over the past two months, despite the change of manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

Indeed, new gaffer Juric is adamant he wants to keep Ugochukwu around for the second-half of the season.

"I want him to stay here," Juric insisted.

"He has great potential. The people from Chelsea are not stupid. He is a really young guy, 20 years old and it's not always easy to work with youngsters. I think he has really good potential."