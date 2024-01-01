Sinclair signs new one-year deal at Bristol Rovers

Tribal Football
Bristol Rovers winger Scott Sinclair has now signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.

Bristol Rovers winger Scott Sinclair has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old has previously starred for Chelsea, Manchester City and Celtic over the past 17 years.

He is now set to see if he can make an impact in England’s third division with Bristol.

"I think everyone knows what this club means to me and the special place it holds in my heart," he told the Rovers website.

"It's mad to think it was 20 years ago this coming December that I made my debut for Rovers at 15 years old.

"To be playing here, wearing this badge and shirt, it means the world to me."

