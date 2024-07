Man City to beat Liverpool for Chelsea teen McAidoo

Man City to beat Liverpool for Chelsea teen McAidoo

Manchester City are set to win the race for Chelsea teen Ryan McAidoo.

The Blues trainee is leaving London this summer and has been in talks with City and Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 16 year-old striker has been a regular with Chelsea's U18 team this past season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting McAidoo is preparing to join City.

The deal was accepted after the English teen rejected several other offers from major Premier League clubs - including Liverpool.