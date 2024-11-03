Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
New return date set for Newcastle fullback Trippier

Man Utd legend Giggs spotted in Salford dugout

Paul Vegas
Man Utd legend Giggs spotted in Salford dugout
Man Utd legend Giggs spotted in Salford dugoutAction Plus
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is taking a more hands-on role at Salford City.

Giggs is a co-owner in the League Two club and was in the dugout on Saturday for Salford's 2-2 draw with Fleetwood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Karl Robinson remains in charge of the Ammies, but is under pressure with the club at the wrong end of the table.

Giggs has not held a regular managerial position since leaving the Welsh national team in 2022.

The Welshman has been acting as Salford's director of football, but appears to be now taking a more on-field role.

Mentions
League TwoGiggs RyanSalfordManchester UnitedFleetwood TownPremier League
Related Articles
Andy Crosby exclusive: Working with England stars Shaw, Calvert-Lewin & Ramsdale; planning for coaching return
Man Utd legend Butt leaves Salford role
Ex-Liverpool defender on coaching staff at Salford