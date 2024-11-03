Man Utd legend Giggs spotted in Salford dugout

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is taking a more hands-on role at Salford City.

Giggs is a co-owner in the League Two club and was in the dugout on Saturday for Salford's 2-2 draw with Fleetwood.

Advertisement Advertisement

Karl Robinson remains in charge of the Ammies, but is under pressure with the club at the wrong end of the table.

Giggs has not held a regular managerial position since leaving the Welsh national team in 2022.

The Welshman has been acting as Salford's director of football, but appears to be now taking a more on-field role.