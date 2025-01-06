Sagoe Jr returns to Arsenal after Shrewsbury loan

Sagoe Jr returns to Arsenal after impressing for Shrewsbury Town in recent months

Youth talent Charles Sagoe Jr has come back to Arsenal after a temporary move.

The 29-year-old departed the Gunners for League One team Shrewsbury Town on loan in the summer.

He did play 18 times for the Shrews, but did not score or manage any assists.

Sagoe Jr was left out of the squad to face Leyton Orient on Saturday, which may have resulted in Arsenal cutting short the deal.

In a statement on the club's website, Shrewsbury said: "Shrewsbury Town can confirm Charles Sagoe Jr has returned to parent club Arsenal. The 20-year-old made 18 appearances for Town after joining the club on a temporary basis from the Gunners back in August.

"Shrewsbury would like to thank Charles for all his hard work over the past five months. We wish him and his family the very best of luck for the future."