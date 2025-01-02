Transfer interest arrives for Leyton Orient's Spurs loanees Keeley, Donley

Tottenham pair Jamie Donley and Josh Keeley are attracting transfer interest this month.

Attacking midfielder Donley and goalkeeper Keeley are on-loan with League One Leyton Orient this season.

Both have made headlines and won praise for their performances over recent weeks.

And Football.London says clubs further up the Football League pyramid have expressed interest in the pair.

For now, Spurs have no interest in parting with either player, though a move to a higher ranked club could be considered in order to accelerate their development.