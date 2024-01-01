Plymouth boss Rooney reacts to thumping on debut

Championship club Plymouth Argyle fell to a 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the season.

Plymouth is the latest team of former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney.

He has previously managed Derby County, DC United and Birmingham City in recent years.

Rooney saw his first competitive game as a Plymouth coach go about as badly as possible.

"I think the scoreline was deserved. The really disappointing thing was the basics of the game were not there. As a team we didn't play with the confidence of recent weeks. Really disappointed, angry because that's not a performance I want to see," he told Sky Sports.

"Barry Bannan ran the game. We didn't get close to him. That's not an acceptable performance. Players have to earn the right to play on the pitch. Of course you can lose games but there's a way in which you want to see your players run and tackle. The performance wasn't good enough.

"Physically they were ok but all the basics and stuff we spoke about all pre-season we didn't do today. It's one game. It's something for us to look at but it's something I didn't expect. The team didn't play good enough, nowhere near good enough. I'm really disappointed and surprised by today's performance."