Palace loanee Whitworth: Exeter a massive experience

Palace loanee Whitworth says Exeter loan has "been a massive experience" for him so far

Crystal Palace loanee Joe Whitworth has opened up about his loan move to Exeter City this season.

The 20-year-old joined the League One side this summer and has already earnt the club’s Player of the Month award and impressed manager Gary Caldwell in the few short months he has been there.

He spoke about the opportunity to go on loan and how great it is for him to be playing each week in a tough league.

“The conversations about a loan started last season, where I felt the next step was for me to go out on loan,” Whitworth told the News Shopper. “I needed some men's football and some games under my belt in the EFL.

“That happened at the start of last season, but we decided to stay with the first team and continue to train among the best players in the world.

“The club have been great for me. Obviously, making my debut and being a part of the first-team squad for the past two years, travelling with the squad, being on the bench a lot and training every day with the seniors, it’s been a massive experience for me. It’s helped me push on.”

The young keeper says it was always the plan to go out on loan to develop as finding a place in the Palace side ahead of the likes of Dean Henderson, Matt Turner and Remi Matthews was always going to be difficult.

“At the start of this season, the aim was to get out on loan. I had a few conversations with the gaffer, Dean Kiely and Steve Parish as well. Everyone was in the same boat to get me out on loan, everyone was helping.

"I had quite a few conversations with Dean Kiely, who has been massive for me in my development - he has helped me a lot so far. The main thing at the start of this season was to get out on loan and hopefully play as many games as possible.”

Exeter have had a great start to the season with the club sitting in 7th place after winning 5 of their opening games. Whitworth spoke more on how it is the perfect club for him to hone his skills.

“It has been great so far. We feel like we could have done a bit better in the games that we lost. Personally, I feel like I have performed pretty well. All I have thought about is hopefully continuing to be as consistent as possible every game and making an impact on the game.

“For me, I think this club is great, the manager has been amazing for me. I have settled in really well, the lads have been great, and my confidence has been building every game by playing well, and hopefully that can continue building throughout the season.”