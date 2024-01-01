Maresca explains Chelsea's goalkeeper situation as Sanchez tries to clinch first team spot

Enzo Maresca has spoken out about Robert Sanchez and the possibility of signing a new keeper in his latest press conference.

Maresca’s Chelsea side drew 2-2 with League One club Wrexham in what was a tense game at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Italian spoke about the club's goalkeeping situation after the game and spoke about Sanchez and his role at the club.

"What I can say is Robert did very well tonight and did very well since we started. For sure, the way we want to play, the goalkeeper is very, very important - one of the main positions. And I don't want to talk about players that are not Chelsea players but I am very happy with Robert."

When asked if he would like a new keeper this summer, he was open to the possibility.

“We'll see, we'll see. In this moment we have four goalkeepers. Petrovic is still with us but injured. We will see with the timing. When the transfer window is open, anything can happen for us and for the rest."”