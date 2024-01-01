Maresca says he feels "sad" about leaving Chalobah out of Chelsea's preseason squad

In his first press conference with Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has spoken out about the Chalobah situation and explained how bad he feels about leaving him out of the preseason squad.

Maresca made the decision not to take Chalobah with the squad on the American preseason tour which sparked debate about whether the player has a future with the club.

The 25-year-old has been at Chelsea his whole career but has never cemented himself in the side and now could be on the move this summer.

The Italian was emotional about the situation and feels bad about leaving the defender out of the squad.

"From my point of view, it's always sad to leave players out - pre-season, squad, first 11. They work every day for the same target. Trevoh situation is quite clear. We have Axel, Tosin, Wes - who is finally back - some young profiles."

It is a tough siuation for the club and the player as Chalobah will be looking for game time whilst Chelsea have so much talent to choose from, the defender could look for a move away this summer if he wants minutes on the pitch.