Manchester United striker Joe Hugill has completed his loan with Wigan Athletic.

Hugill had been on a six-month deal with the League One club.

The striker struck five goals in 18 appearances for the Latics and returned to United this week.

Hugill's last goal was on December 29 in defeat to Wrexham.

The former Sunderland trainee also had spells on-loan with Altrincham and Burton.